Mathura (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The Agra-based Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler here, police said, adding that the value of the drugs recovered from him is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dr Arvind Kumar said that the ANTF team received information that a smuggler was going to take a large quantity of heroin and smack from Mathura. Subsequently, the smuggler was arrested near a warehouse, and 1.62 kg of heroin and 469 grams of smack were recovered from him.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

According to Kumar, the smuggler was identified as Mohammad Gayas Ansari, a resident of Daulatpur village of Jamui district of Bihar.

The SP (city) said that the market value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 3 crore, and Ansari was planning to go to Delhi after supplying it in Mathura.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the police, Ansari has been buying heroin from Bihar and supplying it to the nearby areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Rohtak etc. Earlier, he has supplied goods in this manner 40-50 times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)