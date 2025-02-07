Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Express logistics operator DTDC on Friday announced the launch of 2-4 hour and same-day delivery services, marking its entry into the fast-growing rapid commerce space.

As part of its strategic move, the company has set up its first Dark Store in Bengaluru, signalling the beginning of a hyperlocal fulfilment ecosystem that will significantly improve the speed and efficiency of last-mile deliveries.

A dark store is a retail store or fulfilment centre to cater to online orders.

The move will enable D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brands and social commerce sellers to provide rapid and efficient delivery services across India, the company said.

DTDC said it plans to expand this service, making offering rapid delivery options to businesses and customers nationwide.

"This announcement marks a significant milestone in DTDC's journey and strengthens our commitment to driving growth in the rapidly evolving logistics and commerce sectors.

"Our goal is to meet the increasing demand in rapid commerce, positioning us as a key player in shaping the future of delivery services in India," said Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd.

This expansion will help the company to leverage its robust logistics network, technology, and success in the domestic e-commerce sector to enhance last-mile delivery solutions for businesses and consumers, DTDC said.

Further, it added the move will also solidify its role in transforming the logistics and e-commerce landscape by meeting the growing demand for rapid delivery in today's fast-paced digital world.

