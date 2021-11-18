New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched its flagship motorcycle model Panigale V4 SP in India priced at Rs 36.07 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai, and deliveries will start with immediate effect, Ducati India said in a statement.

Panigale V4 SP is powered by a 1,103 cc engine and is capable of delivering 214 hp of power at 13,000 rpm, and 12.6 Kgm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

"We're glad to be expanding the Panigale family in India with the introduction of the all-new Panigale V4 SP, the top-of-the-range Panigale model, which now comes marked with the revered SP (Sport Production) moniker," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

It is built for those who want the absolute best on the racetrack, he added.

The bike is inspired by the Ducati Corse bikes used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships.

