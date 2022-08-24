New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday said modules like e-adjudication and compliance management system will be deployed in the MCA21 portal this year.

MCA21 is the key platform for stakeholders under the companies' law and the limited liability partnership laws to submit their statutory filings to the ministry.

The third version of MCA21 is being implemented in phases as the ministry looks to strengthen enforcement, promote the ease of doing business and enhance user experience.

The phase-wise rollout is also being done to ensure minimum disruption in regulatory filings, according to a release.

"Nine company forms (CHG-1, CHG-4, CHG-6, CHG-8, CHG-9, DIR-3 KYC, DIR-3 KYC WEB, DPT-3 and DPT-4) are scheduled to go live on 01.09.2022 (00:00 hrs). Remaining company forms and other modules like e-adjudication, and compliance management system are scheduled to be fully deployed within this calendar year," it said.

The third version will leverage analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The first phase rollout of the third version of the portal was completed on May 24, 2021, with the launch of ebook, consultation modules and a revamped website. The second phase entailing LLP Module for supporting all LLP filings was launched on March 8, 2022.

