New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Epsilon Advance Material (EAMPL), a subsidiary of Epsilon Carbon, signed an MoU with Beowulf Mining plc to set up a joint venture company in Finland.

"The MoU acts as a formal market entry vehicle for Epsilon for supplying anode material into Europe by firmly establishing itself in Finland," the company said in a statement.

The MoU also enables Beowulf's wholly-owned subsidiary Oy Fennoscandian Resources AB to build its downstream capability, collaborating with a strong and innovative technology/processing partner.

According to the agreement, Epsilon and Beowulf will jointly develop a strategic processing hub for both natural flake and recycled graphite in Finland.

The JV with its Active Anode Material project targets to be a prominent player in the European Lithium-ion Battery ecosystem.

Commenting on the MOU with Beowulf, Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Advance Materials Pvt Ltd said, "We actively support the development of the Finnish Active Anode Material supply ecosystem and with the Beowulf MoU we see potential to develop a Finland based natural graphite business. Over the past three years Epsilon has been working closely on a range of innovative Carbon Products which will create substantial value over the long term."

According to Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer of Beowulf, "This MoU is part of our acceleration plan for Fennoscandian, as the company fulfils its role as a potential future supplier of the raw materials that Finland and Europe need for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. In EAMPL, we have found a partner who shares our sustainability values and we are looking to an exciting future ahead."

Beowulf Mining plc is an exploration and development company, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Spotlight Exchange in Sweden. Its asset portfolio is diversified by commodity, geography and the development stage of its various projects, and features metals and minerals in demand.

Fennoscandian Resources, the company's graphite business, is pursuing a strategy to develop a resource/production base of natural flake graphite that can provide 'security of supply' and enable Finland to achieve its ambition of self-sufficiency in battery manufacturing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)