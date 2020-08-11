New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Electric mobility startup eBikeGO on Tuesday said it has roped in Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador.

Through the association, the company is aiming to build mass appeal, positive voice and widespread adoption for electric mobility, eBikeGO said in a statement.

"With existing operations spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur and Hyderabad, Harbhajan's onboarding will help the company create a more ambitious presence and focus on expansion to newer markets like Chennai and Pune," it added.

"We are continuously evaluating various business models for both our B2B and B2C customer segments. At such a critical juncture, we believe our association with Harbhajan will play a big role in helping achieve the goal of taking e-mobility to masses," eBikeGO Founder and CEO T Irfan Khan said.

eBikeGO provides electric bikes on rental to individual commuters.

"eBikeGO is a new-age mobility companion, and its efforts in the area of clean and green commute are commendable. I look at this association as a great opportunity and as my own way of contributing towards sustainable mobility and a cleaner environment in our country," Harbhajan said.

