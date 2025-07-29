New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Waste management player Eco Recycling on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit to Rs 8.09 crore in the June quarter, almost same as in the year-ago period.

The company's total income inched up marginally to Rs 13.62 crore from Rs 13.44 crore a year ago.

This month, Eco Recycling increased the annual capacity to repurpose e-waste and li-ion batteries by 18,000 metric tonnes with commissioning of a new plant in Maharashtra.

