Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express on Wednesday announced a slew of measures under a scheme, 'Ecom Cares', to take care of the family of its employees in case of their "untimely demise".

"Ecom Express has announced its Ecom Cares programme under which an array of financial and non-financial assistance scheme has been rolled out for the family of the emplyees in case of their untimely demise, owing to COVID-19 or any other reasons," the company said in a statement.

The scheme, which includes salary for two years to the beneficiary, employment to one dependent family member on compassionate grounds and payment of expenses towards education of two children of the deceased, is applicable from April 1, the company said in a statement.

"Ecom Cares is our commitment to the affected families that in case of an unfortunate event of the demise of an employee, we will do our best to help them get back on their feet.

"Our aim is not just to provide the much-needed relief to our employees and their families in the current pandemic situation, which we pray gets over soon, but to continue delivering care and strength through our evolving measures even in the years to come," Ecom Express co-founder and CEO T A Krishnan said.

Under the scheme, in case of death or permanent total disability of an employee, Ecom Express would provide employment to one dependent family member such as spouse, child or a sibling, nominated by the employee.

The employment will provide the basic qualification and skill of the beneficiary, said the statement.

It, however, will also provide focused training for capability development into the role that the beneficiary receives.

Besides, under the compassionate employment policy, Ecom Express will cover the expenses towards education of two children of the deceased, up to class 12th, it said.

However, in case the children are not of school-going age, they can be enrolled for this benefit once they reach that age, the company stated. hrs hrs

