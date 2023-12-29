Katni (MP), Dec 29 (PTI) Terming education as the foundation of societal progress, the Adani Foundation on Friday said it is committed to spearhead the cause of quality education.

"Education is the foundation of societal progress, and ACC Higher Secondary School's century-long legacy epitomises the transformative power of quality education. As the school marks a milestone of educational excellence, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated educators and the accomplished alumni.

"We are proud to witness this momentous occasion. We look forward to contributing to the school's rich legacy and remain committed to spearhead the cause of quality education," Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti G Adani said on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the ACC Higher Secondary School, Kymore in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Established in 1923 by CP Portland Cement Ltd, the school has evolved over the years and has imparted quality education and shaped the lives of over 17,000 individuals, a company release said.

The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India.

At present, it operates in 5,753 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.3 million people, it added.

