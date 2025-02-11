New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Tuesday said it has inked pacts worth Rs 500 crore with leading international and Indian bodies.

EESL is collaborating with international bodies like Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) and Green Growth Asia Foundation (GGAF) along with educational institution IIT Hyderabad to drive large-scale energy efficiency initiatives, according to a statement.

EESL, a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, has strengthened its commitment to sustainable energy transformation by forging strategic partnerships at India Energy Week 2025 to mark its 15th foundation day.

The company has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements worth Rs 500 crore with leading international and Indian bodies, paving the way for innovative energy efficiency solutions and collaborative growth, the statement said.

EESL formalised partnerships with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle, Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC), GGAF, and IIT Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and cross-border cooperation.

The MoUs focus on advancing critical areas such as energy-efficient lighting, clean cooking solutions, space heating, renewable energy, electric mobility, cooling technologies, and consultancy services.

Additionally, EESL signed agreements to implement Solar Power Micro Cold Storage Solution (SPMCS) with HP Nursery Management Society under the Department of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh; Susag Millet Producer Company Ltd and Giri Siri Tribal Farmers Producer Organisation through ESAF, Andhra Pradesh.

These partnerships aim to provide farmers with sustainable and energy-efficient storage solutions, helping reduce post-harvest losses and cut GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions from the produce at the farm gate.

The MoU with IMT-GT highlights a large-scale rollout of energy-efficient solutions outside international boundaries, while partnerships with educational institutions like IIT aim to integrate innovative technologies into their operations.

"The partnerships and initiatives unveiled on Day 1 of the event reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and collective action," Vishal Kapoor, CEO of EESL, said.

