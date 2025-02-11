Mumbai, February 11: The deadline for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in employees' bank accounts has been extended by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This applies to employees eligible for the Employee Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. Initially set for January 15, the deadline was first extended to February 15, as per a circular issued on February 6. EPFO has repeatedly extended this deadline to ensure smooth compliance.

The EPFO initially set the deadline for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in employees' bank accounts on November 30, as per a circular issued on November 22 last year. The circular emphasized that to ensure all eligible employees benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the Budget 2024-25, it is mandatory for each employee to activate their UAN and link their Aadhaar with their bank account. EPFO Achieves Milestone of Settling Over 5 Crore Claims in Financial Year 2024-25, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

UAN Activation Deadline: What Is the New Extended Date?

UAN Activation Deadline Extended: EPFO has once again pushed the last date for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in employees' bank accounts to February 15, 2025. This deadline has been revised multiple times, with the previous extension moving it from January 15 to February 15, as per a circular issued on February 6. EPFO UAN Activation for ELI Scheme, Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline Ends on January 15; Know How To Activate Your UAN

How To Activate UAN?

Visit www.epfindia.gov.in.

Click on ‘Our Services’ and select ‘For Employees.’

Choose ‘Member UAN/Online Services.’

Click on ‘Activate UAN’ under ‘Important Links.’

Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Click ‘Get Authorization PIN’ to receive an OTP on your registered mobile.

Click ‘I Agree’ and enter the OTP.

Click ‘Validate OTP and Activate UAN’ to complete the process.

Linking Aadhaar with a bank account and activating UAN is essential to access benefits under EPFO's Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. Introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25, the ELI Scheme aims to boost job creation, encourage formal employment, and enhance workforce participation.

