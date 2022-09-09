New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) plans to float a tender for additional procurement of one lakh brushless direct current (BLDC) ceiling fans soon, a statement said on Friday.

The EESL has launched 5-star rated ceiling fans with brushless DC (BLDC) technology in India under the UJALA programme, the company stated.

These fans have been launched after the success of its pilot project, wherein the EESL had procured 1 lakh BLDC fans.

The EESL further plans to come up with a tender for additional procurement of 1 lakh BLDC fans soon.

The BLDC fans have a sweep size of 1200 mm with a power input varying from 28 W to 32 W as compared to the 70 to 75 W of power consumed by conventional ceiling fans.

EESL has distributed over 23.5 lakh energy efficient fans under Energy Efficient Fan Programme across India.

"Sustainability and affordability lies at the core of all EESL's initiatives as well as programmes. We should always begin with the end goal in mind and with the launch of BLDC Fans we can trigger its large-scale adoption in the energy efficiency market as it is the right thing to do," Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of EESL said.

