New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 50 per cent to Rs 918 crore for the June quarter on the back of strong sales across domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 611 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,986 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 3,397 crore in the year-ago period, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Eicher Motors ended 1.41 per cent higher at Rs 3,380.10 apiece on the BSE.

