Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) The body of a 70-year-old man was found hanging in his house in the Arjan Nagar area here on Saturday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The body of Subhash Dua hanging from the grills at the staircase of the residence was discovered by his son, and no suicide was found, police said.

Dua's son, who lived in Delhi, came to meet his father on Friday and spent the night on the first floor of the house. In the morning, he found his father hanging and informed the police.

"The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet. We are investigating the matter," a police official said.

