New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The electronics manufacturing industry's commitment and assurance to drive USD 300 billion revenue by 2025-26 offers "great confidence", IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Also Read | AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

Speaking at ‘Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav', a week-long event that showcases India's achievements in digital space, Vaishnaw highlighted that the world is now opening up towards India and considering the country as a manufacturing hub.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

"It gives me great confidence when the electronics manufacturing industry today has committed and assured us of USD 300 billion revenue by 2025-26. When we were reviewing what should be our target, even 25 per cent seemed impossible but now I think even 30 per cent is achievable," the minister said.

The country is taking a lead in telecom, he said adding India's 5G stack will be the first virtualized 5G stack in the world.

Vaishnaw also awarded 18 ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) companies for their contribution in the field of electronics manufacturing, according to an official release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)