Coimbatore, Mar 4 (PTI) The elephant from Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur, who was beaten up by a mahout and his assistant while in the rejuvenation camp, was sent back in the early hours of Thursday.

The elephant- Jayamalyatha- was thrashed by mahout Vinilkumar and his assistant Shivaprasath, with sticks, the video of which had gone viral, forcing the Forest department to take action. They were arrested and remanded on February 21.

Both were released on bail on Wednesday last from Avanashi sub jail.

The 19-year old elephant was chained since then in the camp at Thekkampatti, some 50 KMS from here, After discussion between the senior officials of HR and CE, Forest and Animal husbandry departments, it was decided to shift the elephant back considering its safety and health and also of other elephants in the camp.

Accordingly, the process to send the elephant started on Wednesday night and it was loaded on the truck and left the camp around 2.30 AM, forest department sources said.PTI NVM SS

