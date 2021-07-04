Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old junior engineer has been arrested in Odisha for allegedly abetting his colleagues death by suicide, police said on Sunday.

The junior engineer posted in the Bhanjanagar rural development department in Ganjam district was arrested on Saturday.

His colleague's body had been recovered from her rented house at Bhanjanagar on June 24.

The victim had left a suicide note in which she held her colleague responsible for her death, the police said.

The deceased's sister had lodged an FIR against the engineer, blaming him for her relatives death, the Inspector-in-Charge, Bhanjanagar, Sudeepata Sahu, said. PTI

