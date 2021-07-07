New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said it is ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols at its manufacturing plants as production activities start to gain momentum.

The automaker had resumed operations at Bidadi-based manufacturing facilities in Karnataka from June 15 with prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent, after a month of non-production due to the planned annual maintenance shutdown and ensuing statewide lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19.

"On the manufacturing side, we are ensuring strict compliance with all possible measures by adequately training all employees for the “new normal”, both in terms of facilities and processes," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The company's current focus is on vaccinating its employees as well as their families and extending the required support to have the dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, the spokesperson added.

"In fact, company-wide, 97 per cent of our employees have received their first dose of vaccination and we are in the process to complete vaccination for all our employees," TKM said.

Besides, the automaker is continuing to enable work from home (WFH) for office employees who are not involved in production on the shop floor since mid-March last year, it added.

The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, is now looking to clear the backlog of orders.

"Our efforts will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days. However, we look at the coming months with caution, once markets open up completely, personal mobility will assume even bigger importance," the spokesperson noted.

With rapid vaccination drive, sustained economic recovery, and concrete regulatory policies will further help the Indian auto-sector come out stronger post the pandemic, it added.

The company's Bidadi facility has two production plants with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

