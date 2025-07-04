Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Epson India, a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered Seiko Epson Corporation and a leading manufacturer of multifunction printers and home theatre projectors, inaugurated its first ink tank printer manufacturing facility near Chennai on Friday.

The plant, located in Sriperumbudur, is Epson's first manufacturing facility in India and aligns with the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, said Seiko Epson Corporation Global President Junkichi Yoshida.

The new factory, set up through Epson's manufacturing partner RIKUN, marks a significant step in the company's commitment to local production and sustainable innovation.

“This is a historic occasion for Epson. India is crucial to our growth and offers immense opportunities for innovation and leadership, thanks to its fast-growing economy, youthful population, and digital progress,” Yoshida said at the inauguration.

The facility is scheduled to begin operations in October 2025 and will initially produce Epson's flagship EcoTank printers, officials said.

EcoTank printers offer high-capacity, cartridge-free printing that is cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

The launch of this manufacturing facility reflects Epson's broader objective to localise production, enhance supply chain agility, and contribute to India's economic development.

“Epson is not just a printing company—we are a technology company with deep expertise in precision engineering, imaging, and robotics. At the heart of our work is meaningful innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability,” Yoshida added.

Since the launch of the EcoTank range, Epson has sold over 100 million units globally, including 8 million in India.

Epson India President Samba Moorthy said, “This new facility is a milestone in Epson India's journey and a clear demonstration of our long-term commitment to growth and innovation.”

“By manufacturing locally, we are strengthening our ability to serve Indian consumers with greater agility and contributing to the larger goal of building a self-reliant, sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in India,” he added.

