New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday announced launch of 'Eva' savings account for women offering 7 per cent interest.

Eva, a unique savings account, tries to address the well-being of Indian women in every aspect such as health, wealth and prosperity, ESFB said in a release.

"Along with 7 per cent interest in savings account, it also offers free health check-up and unlimited tele-consultation with women doctors, gynaecologists and mental health experts," the bank said.

It offers PF waiver and discounted gold loan rates for women customers, along-with 25-50 per cent discounts on lockers.

Eva is available for all women - salaried, homemakers, businesswomen, senior citizens, transwomen as well as non-resident women and there will be no non-maintenance fees.

"Equitas Small Finance Bank has a past filled with moments of empowering people especially women from all sections of society through products and provisions that help them become informed, involved and independent with their financial decisions," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, ESFB said.

The bank also announced woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the new brand ambassador.

