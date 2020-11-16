Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its AR Smart Glass tomorrow globally. The company will also officially reveal its concept smartphone alongside the AR Glass. Oppo has organised an event called 'Oppo Inno Day' in China to launch its upcoming products. The launch event will commence at 16:00 GMT, 1:30 pm IST & will be streamed via Oppo's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the AR Smart Glass & Concept phone on its official Twitter & official Weibo website. Vivo V20 SE India Price Leaked on Croma & Reliance Digital Website.

Oppo Inno Day (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The teaser photo showcases an image of the glasses that looks similar to sunglasses. The Oppo AR Glass is likely to come with a metal frame around the edges & an additional black curtain frames to block surrounding distractions. The official Weibo post reads, "Sit 3 metres away & enjoy the immersive experience of a 90-inch large screen.

The world around is evolving with infinite technological possibilities, why not your smartphone?😎 Presenting the OPPO Concept Phone on November 17th at 1:30pm IST!#OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/x4DSKPxN3A — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) November 16, 2020

Oppo will also unveil its upcoming concept phone during the Oppo Inno Day. The Weibo teaser reveals that the company could offer an innovative display screen & gives a glimpse of the handset with curved edges. It might be a foldable phone with a clamshell-like foldable screen. Apart from these products, Oppo has also teased its spatial computing AR app. More details & specifications of AR Glass, concept phone & AR app will be revealed during the launch event.

