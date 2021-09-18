Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) A prisoner, who escaped from the Central Prison at Poojappura earlier this month, surrendered before a local court here on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Jahir Hussain, a native of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, was found missing from the jail campus on September 7.

"He surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here. After completing the court proceedings, he will be remanded and brought back to the prison," a police officer told PTI.

Though there were reports that his wife and son accompanied him to the court, police did not confirm it.

Hussain had escaped from the high security central jail when he was brought out of the cell for routine work.

Though the prison department and local police had launched a massive manhunt in the city and outskirts to trace the absconding inmate, it did not yield any result. Imprisoned for life in a murder case reported in the state capital, Hussain had been lodged in the central prison since 2017.

