Shimla, Nov 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said his government will organise an event to celebrate the completion of its two years on December 11 at Bilaspur's Kahlur Sports Complex.

He said more than 25,000 people are expected to attend and directions have been issued to ensure arrangements begin immediately, according to a statement.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former minister Ram Lal Thakur, former MLA Bumber Thakur and Congress leader Vivek Kumar called on Sukhu to discuss various developmental initiatives for Bilaspur district and assured him that the event would be historic.

Discussions were also held on developmental projects underway in the district. The chief minister emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development in Bilaspur.

The Congress leaders raised the demand for constructing the Beri-Dadola bridge, highlighting that it would benefit the residents of Bilaspur Sadar, Jhanduta and Ghumarwin constituencies.

Ram Lal Thakur also demanded granting nagar panchayat status to Swarghat under the Shri Naina Deviji assembly constituency, while Vivek Kumar raised a similar demand for Jhanduta under the Jhanduta assembly constituency.

The chief minister assured both leaders that the government would seriously consider these demands and make every effort to grant nagar panchayat status to these areas.

