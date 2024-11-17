Delhi, November 17: The Territorial Army (TA) has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 1,900 Soldier (General Duty) posts. The recruitment rallies are being conducted nationwide from November 8 to November 27, 2024. Interested candidates can participate in location-specific rallies as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

The recruitment process for the Territorial Army consists of two rounds, one for civilians and another for former service members. Read this article to thoroughly understand the Territorial Army recruitment process, including the syllabus, exam format, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Territorial Army Invites Applications for 184 Soldier, Junior Commissioned Officer and Other Posts, Check Eligibility and Recruitment Process Here.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Soldier (General Duty)

Educational Qualification: Class 10/Matric with 45% aggregate marks and 33% in each subject. For boards with grading systems, candidates need a minimum D grade (33–40%) in individual subjects and an overall C2 grade.

Soldier (Clerk):

Educational Qualification: 10+2/Intermediate in any stream with 60% aggregate marks and 50% in each subject. Mandatory: 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in Class 12.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years as of the recruitment date.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Physical & Medical Examination: Candidates must clear these tests before proceeding further. Written Examination:

• Soldier (General Duty) & Tradesmen:

• Subjects: General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Maths (Objective type).

• Total marks: 100.

Soldier (Clerks):

• Subjects: General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Maths, Computer Science, and General English.

• Total marks: 100.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Application Process

Candidates can participate directly in recruitment rallies at designated Territorial Army units from November 8 to November 27, 2024. Specific rally locations and schedules are available in the official notification on the Territorial Army website. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: UIDAI Begins Recruitment Drive for 2 Positions, Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Important Details

Candidates can download the detailed notification PDF for application procedures, location schedules, and other specifics directly from the Territorial Army’s official website. Ensure all documents meet the eligibility criteria before appearing at the rally.

