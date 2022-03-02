Chennai, March 2 (PTI) To reduce the hardship faced by the users of the stretch between Bannari and Karapakkam of Coimbatore-Bengaluru national highway running through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) due to the strict enforcement of night curfew since last month, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to evolve a plan to regulate and improve the traffic flow on the stretch.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction, when the batch of PIL petitions challenging the ban on night travel, came up for further hearing, today.

The bench also told the petitioners to suggest measures to regulate/improve traffic on the stretch, without affecting the guidelines on the issue. The government should evolve the proposal by taking into account the problems of the villagers, without deviating from the guidelines of the roads in protected areas based on the recommendation of the sub-committee and recent notification of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The bench posted the matter on March 10.

