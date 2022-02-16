Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Charging Infratech firm EVRE will set up charging facilities in collaboration with tech-enabled car servicing platform GoMechanic, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

GoMechanic has a wide network of about 800 workshops across 35 cities that provides 3,600 car service solutions such as vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts.

Also Read | Skoda Slavia Sedan To Be Launched in India on February 28, 2022.

On its part under the partnership, EVRE will conceptualise, design, manufacture, install, operate and maintain the slow and fast charging stations to establish EV-charging hubs for GoMechanic at all its workshops with plans to come up with 1,000 such hubs in the next two years, it said.

"We are happy to partner with GoMechanic as it moves to cater to the fast-growing EV-user base and we will jointly work towards the national goals of clean mobility.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Narendra Modi Says AAP Photocopy of Congress, Both Pretending to Fight.

"This partnership further brings value for EVRE in line with its goal to cater to e-fleets and focus towards building large-scale EV charging hubs that cater to a large number of EVs at the same time," said Krishna K Jasti, co-founder and CEO of EVRE.

EVRE's largest hubs will be able to accommodate 100 EVs, he said, adding that "the platform is constantly evolving and upgrading our offerings, and well on the path to establish the country's largest 1,000-strong charging hub network in the next two years".

Charging infrastructure has been the key bridge to enable electric vehicles to go the extra-mile beyond their intrinsically powered range and the partnership is aimed at enabling EV-readiness of all existing and upcoming GoMechanic workshops across the country, it said.

Adding EVRE charging stations will make the GoMechanic centres a vital point for customers to get a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV charging and car service requirements under one roof while driving to their destination, EVRE said.

GoMechanic Vice-President Suyash Kumar said, "With the movement of the automotive industry towards electric, especially fleets, we have been aggressive in our approach to prepare us in that direction."

He added that in line with its vision, the company is glad to partner with EVRE to set up charging hubs and enable adoption while we can provide class-leading aftermarket support to the electric vehicle owners.

EVRE also said coming at an opportune time, the partnership will be a progressive contribution in sync with the government's recent announcements and vision to establish seamless e-mobility in the country and combat range anxiety among electric vehicle (EV) users.

The company offers slow and fast unmanned smart charging facility with single-window access to all the services through its app. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)