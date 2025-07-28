Deoria (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old retired Army jawan was beaten to death following a dispute here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramdayal Kushwaha, a resident of Fatehpur village in Rudrapur police station area, police said.

According to police, Kushwaha had objected to his neighbour Vijay Bind driving his car through the victim's land. Following this, an argument broke out between the two. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Arvind Kumar Verma said that Vijay and some of his companions beat up Ramdayal and fled.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took Ramdayal to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Kushwaha's son told the police that his father had complained about the broken road at the Tehsil Diwas and other places, but no one heard his pleas.

A case was registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Verma added.

