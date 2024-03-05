Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa died in Jodhpur on Tuesday at the age of 93.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The demise of elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa has left a void in me which can never be filled."

"Baiji was like a mother to me. Her absence will always be felt in my life. In her 93 years of life, she gave immense love and blessings to everyone. I pray that God grants her a place at His feet," Gehlot added.

The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi expressed grief over the death.

Raje wrote on X, "Received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, sister of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji. I pray to God to give peace to the soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."

Dotasra said, "I have received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, elder sister of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji, I express my deep condolences to her family. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family."

In a post on X, Pilot prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

CP Joshi too condoled the demise of Vimla Devi Kachhwaha.

