New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Exim Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Wednesday said it has appointed Harsha Bangari as its new Managing Director.

Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) today, it said in a release.

Also Read | Realme Pad Confirmed To Come With 7,100mAh Battery.

Before this, Bangari was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank. Before her elevation as the DMD a year ago, she was a Chief General Manager and the Chief Financial Officer of Exim Bank.

She has over 26 years of experience in the financing sector and a thorough knowledge of the bank's processes and business policies across functions, covering cross-border project financing, risk management, client servicing and liability-side management, it said.

Also Read | Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at trb.tripura.gov.in.

Harsha's areas of interest include international debt capital markets and international project finance, the release said.

A bachelor's degree holder in commerce and a chartered accountant, she had joined India Exim Bank in 1995.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)