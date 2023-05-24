Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) The Telangana government has so far conducted eye screening for more than 1.52 crore people in the ongoing second phase of its flagship public health initiative for eye care 'Kanti Velugu'.

An official release on Wednesday said reading glasses have been distributed to over 21.66 lakh people till date. While over 17.41 lakh people have been referred for prescription glasses, 1.13 crore people had no eye problems, it said.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The state government has taken up the 'Kanti Velugu' programme to work towards “Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana”.

The second phase of 'Kanti Velugu' was launched on January 18.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)