Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar on Wednesday termed Karnataka state government facilitating the surrender of a group of six Maoists, as a "package" to convert forest Naxals into urban Naxals.

A group of six Maoists will surrender before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here this evening, expressing their intention to return to the mainstream, giving up the armed struggle, official sources said.

Those who are expected to surrender are: Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Mareppa Aroli of Karnataka, K Vasanth of Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha of Kerala, sources said.

"Government's move of providing a package for Naxals to surrender is a worrying development. These Naxals sounded the noise of bullets in the Malnad (western ghats) region that was peaceful, in the name of struggle. The civilised society has to question this move of Siddaramaiah government. The government that has withdrawn cases against PFI is now providing an opportunity for Naxals to surrender, this is dangerous," Kumar told reporters.

Pointing out that Naxals are surrendenting a week after CM Siddaramaiah appealed to them, he asked, "Is Siddaramaiah close to Naxals, or those close to Naxals are close to Siddaramaiah?"

"This is a package to convert forest Naxals into urban Naxals. This cannot be called a surrender package. Naxals were feeling abandoned, with people or society living in and around the forests not supporting their thinking, and they had no other choice. Siddaramaiah government has now given them a ray of hope," he added.

According to officials, the surrender is arranged following the efforts of the state government's committee to oversee the implementation of the rehabilitation policy to assimilate/surrender left-wing extremists.

The CM had recently appealed to the Naxalites (Maoists) involved in violent activities to surrender and join the democratic mainstream. He had then said that the government had already formulated a surrender policy for Naxals, adding that this policy will be simplified and effectively implemented.

The surrender came following Maoist leader Vikram Gowda's killing in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district on November 18, 2024.

Kumar said, at the time when the central government is working towards making India free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 and when the Naxals are losing ground, the state's Congress government is providing a package for their surrender, which creates suspicion.

This move will cause a setback and demoralise the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) that is fighting Naxals for several years now combing the forests day and night, he said, highlighting that Naxlas who have indulged in violence, have all of a sudden come forward to surrender after Maosit leader Vikram Gowda's encounter.

"We are opposed to providing them money for surrender...win the hearts of the people through development, rather than providing packages for surrender of Naxals. Government should re-examine this. If they (Naxals) want to surrender, let them surrender before courts and whatever the court decides, we too will accept it," he said.

Responding to a question on Naxals' demand and government's promise, Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier today said, "I can only say they are surrendering; I cannot share other details, such as their demands and what we have promised. I will share them later."

