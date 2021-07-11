Nagapattinam, July 11 (PTI): HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu said on Sunday that facilities in 49 educational institutions owned by the department in Tamil Nadu were being reviewed and a report would soon be submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Speaking to reporters at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district after holding discussions with District Collector Arun Thamburaj, he said 48,000 students were studying in the 5 colleges and 44 schools owned by the HR and CE in the state.

Most of the students studying in these institutions belong to economically poor families and the CM has directed a detailed review of the facilities available in them, he said.

"Accordingly, facilities such as drinking water, toilets, playgrounds, laboratories, buildings and smart classrooms are being reviewed.

Requirements are being gathered and we will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister,"he said,adding that the government was keen on giving a face lift to all institutions.

Later, the Minister visited Poompuhar in nearby Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the Arts and Science college owned by the HR and CE.

He also reviewed the progress of the new building being constructed at a cost of Rs 3.99 Crore.

The Minister also visited the famous Rajagopalaswamy temple at Ananthamangalam near Porayar and inspected the three idols which were recovered from London last year.

The 15th century AD idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana belonging to the temple were stolen in 1978 and were recovered from London last year.

