Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has introduced car-mounted live IP cameras on vehicles deployed by Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad Teams (FST) to enable real-time monitoring of polling activities during the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ahead of the elections, a training programme for polling personnel is currently underway in Siliguri. Officials say the enhanced surveillance measures are aimed at ensuring free and fair elections.

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Polling Officer Samir Sarkar expressed confidence in the arrangements, stating that the system has significantly improved and adequate security forces have been deployed. He added that incidents of violence are often caused by miscreants lacking awareness.

"The system is very good now... Good force has been deployed... People who are not intelligent or educated do such things (create violence)," he said.

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Meanwhile, Prem Kumar, who is operating one of the camera-equipped vehicles, said the system will function around the clock, recording all activities along its assigned route. He further said that the live-feed cameras would help prevent electoral malpractices, including rigging, as any such incidents would be captured on record.

"It will work for you 24 hours... It will follow its route, and whatever is happening will be recorded in it... It will definitely help. There will be no rigging anywhere. If there is rigging, then everything will be captured in this camera," he said.

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)