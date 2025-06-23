Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a fake currency printing unit and arrested three people in the case, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Nafees Ahmed, Pankaj Gangwar and Nikhil Mishra, police said.

According to police, the accused started counterfeiting currency notes after losing their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Nikhil Mishra used to bring fake notes from Moradabad and circulate them among small shopkeepers locally.

"As the illegal business expanded, Mishra asked his associate Nafees for a larger supply. In response, Nafees brought printers and other equipment to Shahjahanpur and set up a note-printing unit there," Dwivedi said.

"To support the operation, a house was rented in Shahjahanpur to serve as their production base. During interrogation, Nafees revealed that he had learned the skill of printing fake notes from his mentor, Zakir of Rampur, during the COVID lockdown. Zakir, however, died during the pandemic," he added.

SP Dwivedi said that police recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 4.61 lakh in denominations ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 500, along with computers and printing equipment used in the operation.

All three were sent to jail on Monday and further investigation is underway, police added.

