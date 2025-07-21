Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A man, his wife, and their four-year-old son were killed after a speeding trailer ran over their motorcycle on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Dahmi Balaji flyover in Jaipur's Bagru area. The victims, identified as Deepak Verma (34), his wife Maya (30), and their son Dakshit (4), were returning to their home in Raja Park after visiting Maya's parental home in Boraj, Bagru, Head Constable Vinod Kumar said.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

He said that the trailer hit the motorcycle from the side, causing the family to fall onto the road. The trailer then ran over all three, killing them on the spot.

Deepak owned a dry-cleaning shop in Gurunanakpura, Raja Park, and lived there with his parents, younger brother, wife, and son.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police said that the couple got married in 2020 and Dakshit was their only child. They have seized the trailer, and further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)