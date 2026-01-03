New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): World champion Meenakshi, two-time former world champion Nikhat Zareen, and multiple medallists of the World Boxing Cup will be vying for top honours at the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships to be played at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, from January 4-10, 2026.

This will be the first time the Men's and Women's National Championships will be held simultaneously at the same venue, with approximately 600 male & female boxers together from across India set to participate across 10 weight categories each, as per a release from the Boxing Federation of India.

"Indian boxing is on an upward trajectory with our boxers dominating the World Boxing Cup Finals and winning numerous medals in international competitions. The upcoming Nationals provides the established boxers and their challengers a platform to showcase their skills and stake claim for National team selection ahead of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh.

Other prominent names which will be in action at the Nationals include reigning world champion Jaismine, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world championships bronze medallists Pooja Rani and Parveen, former world champion Nitu Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar among women and world boxing cup finals gold medallist Hitesh and Sachin, world boxing cup finals silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal, asian games bronze medallist Narender Berwal, and world championships silver medallist & asian games gold medallist Amit Panghal in men's section.

Each member association may send up to 10 men and 10 women boxers, while athletes who participated in the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida in November 2025 have received direct entry into the nationals. Only boxers born between January 1, 1985, and December 31, 2006, will be eligible to compete.

All the medallists in Olympic weight categories will be called for the national camp, while only the gold and silver medallists from all the non-Olympic weight categories will be part of the camp following the Nationals. (ANI)

