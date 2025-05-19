Faridabad, May 19 (PTI) Faridabad police has arrested 18 men for allegedly possessing illegal arms and seized as many country-made pistols along with two cartridges from their possession, officials said on Monday.

All the accused were produced in a city court and sent in judicial custody, police said.

The arrests were made during a special drive carried out by various crime units of the police department on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

The accused were identified as -- Irsad (26), Ajit (25), Lalchand (21), Irsaad (25), Rajkumar (25), Manoj (36), Vivek (19), Dheeraj (20), Bijender (28), Ravi (35), Faiyaz Khan (23), Rahul (20), Gaurav (23), Digambar (19), Rajesh (28), Lakhan (25) and Rahul (25) -- residents of Faridabad.

The spokesperson said that FIRs were registered against them in concerned police stations.

"We have recovered 18 country-made pistols from their possession and two cartridges were seized from the possession of Rahul and Irsad. All the accused were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court", the spokesperson added.

