Faridabad, Apr 25 (PTI) A drunk youth was arrested allegedly robbing a man of his motorcycle and setting it on fire after the driver refused to offer him a lift, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night near Bhanakpur, they said.

According to the complainant, Baisal Khan, he was returning home on his motorcycle when the accused, Pushpendra, stopped him mid-way and started hurling abuses at him.

Pushpendra threatened to kill Khan and asked him to give him a lift for some distance, police said.

"On my refusal to offer him a lift, the accused stole my bike and went ahead. After some minutes when I reached near Jat Chowk, I found that my vehicle had been set on fire and I moved to the police", Khan said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and Pushpendra was arrested, police said.

"During interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that he was addicted to drugs. Further probe is underway", a spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)