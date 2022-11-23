Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A farmer was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, Forest officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

The incident occurred near a hamlet on Monday evening when the farmer was returning from his farm.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Operations To Not Be Available for an Hour on Grey Line Section on November 22; Check Details.

He survived as he fought back with a stick and drove away the big cat, the officials said.

Officials said a leopard was spotted in another village in the taluka last week where it killed a cattle and injured a villager.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)