New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Fermenta Biotech on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at its Kullu-based manufacturing plant due to heavy rainfall.

Owing to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the operations at Kullu unit have stopped completely since July 10, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

The company is in the process of ascertaining the quantum of loss, caused by the above disruption, it added.

The drug firm said it will report the details, including steps taken to restore the operations, the damage caused, insurance amount realised and the commencement of operations at Kullu factory, in due course.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Grows 16% to Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the last few days leading to excessive damage to roads and other essential infrastructure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)