New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Drug firm Fermenta Biotech on Tuesday said it is partially shutting down its Dahej facility for 15 days to carry out capacity increasing measures for Vitamin D3 crystals.

The company "will be taking a planned partial shutdown of its manufacturing facility at Dahej to carry out capacity increasing measures for Vitamin D3 crystals with effect from today, 5th October 2021 for an estimated period of 15 days, until 20th October 2021," Fermenta Biotech said in a BSE filing.

Post completion, the company's production capacity of Vitamin D3 crystals will increase by approximately 25 per cent, it added.

Shares of Fermenta Biotech Ltd closed at Rs 297.45 per scrip on BSE, up 5.05 per cent from its previous close.

