OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially released Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 UI beta 1 update for OnePlus 9 Series smartphones. The company released this information via its community forum post. Currently, only OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are eligible for the new version of OxygenOS 12. Other OnePlus smartphones like Nord, Nord CE, Nord 2, 7 Series and 8 Series will receive the same soon. OnePlus Announces To Combine OxygenOS & ColorOS To Create Better Products in 2022.

The new OxygenOS 12 gets optimised desktop icons with improved textures, a new design and uniting lights and layers. The Dark mode in it now supports three adjustable levels for a better and more personalised user experience.

The #OxygenOS12 Open Beta build is here! Sporting a fresh look and improved usability, our latest #Android12-based operating system helps you ace your day, your way. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2021

The new UI has added new access to OnePlus Scout on the Shelf that allows searching multiple contents on the device, a new OnePlus Watch card for easy monitoring of a user's health.

The Gallery now allows to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch, recognises the best-quality images. It also supports Work-Life Balance 2.0 which lets users switch between 'Life Mode' to 'Work Mode' based on the Wi-Fi network, specific locations and time. The new version of UI features three different options for the dark mode - Gentle, Medium and Enhanced. Also, the latest OxygenOS 12 has Games Toolbox 2.0 which includes game filters, FPS window, frame rate settings and more.

