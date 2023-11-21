New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Fintech company Kiwi has raised USD 13 million (about Rs 108 crore) in a funding round led by Omidyar Network India.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in this round, according to a release.

The latest fundraise will enable Kiwi to further expand its 'credit cards on UPI' offerings in India.

Kiwi, founded in November 2022, says it is the first fintech company in India to launch 'credit cards with UPI' by issuing digital RuPay Cards in collaboration with banks.

Its mobile application provides users with the ability to make secure payments using either a credit card or a bank account directly through their phones.

Certified by the NPCI as a licensed UPI third party app, Kiwi previously had secured USD 6 million in funding from prominent investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and a group of angel investors.

