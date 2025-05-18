Bareilly (UP), May 17 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against eight individuals in connection with the alleged molestation of an 18-year-old woman, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of May 15 when the young woman, selling mosquito nets on a footpath, was allegedly molested by one among a group of men from a wedding procession.

Dhananjay Pandey, SHO, Baradari Police Station, said the accused, Virendra Singh, Sudesh Kumar, Gurjeet Singh, Akhilesh Singh, Ashish and Umesh Singh, hail from Bareilly district.

"Two other youths, one from Badaun and one from Shahjahanpur, are also named in the FIR, which has been filed under relevant sections of BNS," Pandey said.

Giving details about the incident, the SHO said a wedding procession was passing by on Dohra Road, an area where many slum dwellers sell small items on the footpath.

The victim was selling mosquito nets when the accused from the procession approached her. Initially, inquiring about prices, one of the boys allegedly made an obscene comment and touched the girl inappropriately, Pandey said.

Upon hearing the commotion, the girl's family rushed to her aid, but the accused reportedly began assaulting them as well. In the meantime, local residents gathered too, prompting the accused to flee after issuing threats.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, Pandey confirmed.

