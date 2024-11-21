Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 21 (PTI) A fire that broke out in a saw mill in Kitchipalayam near Sanniyasigundu in the district completely destroyed the mill and the timber depot, fire and rescue service department said on Thursday.

The blaze, purportedly triggered due to an electrical short circuit on Wednesday night, gutted down the logs stored in the depot, a fire department official said.

There was, however, no loss of human lives.

Police claim that the losses were estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh.

