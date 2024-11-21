Mumbai, November 21: As Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) kicks off today's thrilling archery-based lottery games, participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for November 21, 2024. The day features several popular games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can expect the first round of the games to begin at 10:30 AM, with the Shillong Teer Result being declared shortly after the conclusion of each round. To check the winning numbers, scroll down below or visit official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com.

The Shillong Teer Results are highly anticipated, as the archery-based lottery game offers a unique and exciting way to win. KHASA organizes the event, which is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya. The results for both rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Players can check the official websites mentioned above for the Shillong Teer Result Chart and updated winning numbers.

Shillong Teer Result on November 21, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for November 21, 2024, visit official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for November 21, 2024" on the homepage. Once selected, you'll find the result chart displaying winning numbers for both rounds—Round 1 and Round 2. Scroll through the Shillong Teer Result Chart to see the two-digit numbers that determine today's winners. These results are updated online shortly after each round concludes.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 61

Second Round - 94

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 07

Second Round - 27

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Organised by KHASA, Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery-based archery game, popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting which number will match the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. The game is played in two rounds, with each round's results determining the winning numbers.

Round 1 begins at 10:30 AM, and Round 2 follows shortly after. To play, archers shoot a series of arrows at a target, and the number of arrows hitting the target determines the winning number. The results of each round are announced shortly after the arrows are shot, with the winning numbers based on the last two digits of the total score. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, as it is regulated and authorised by the state government.

