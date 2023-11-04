Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) The crew of four boats managed to save those in a vessel that was capsizing in high seas off the coast of Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened off Mothagaon, said Uttan Sagari police station senior inspector Dadaram Karande.

"All the six fishermen on the boat that was sinking are safe. It started sinking while bringing back fish to the coast. Four boats in the vicinity rushed to its rescue and succeeded," he added. PTI COR

