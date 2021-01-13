Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 13 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boars attacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officials said. The incident took place at Ishwarpur village near Bhitarkanika National Park.

"The animals might have sneaked into the village to eat crops as the area is in close proximity of forests," said Divisional Forest Officer Bikash Chandra Dash.

The injured were shifted to Rajnagar Community Health Centre and their condition was stated to be out of danger, the officials said.

The forest department is bearing the cost of treatment of the injured. Compensation would also be paid to the families of the injured persons, the DFO said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining forest areas are home to 1,811 wild boar species, as per the latest census.

The forest department has formed two night-vigil squads to drive away wild boars from the area and villagers have been advised to remain in their homes at night.

