New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Walmart-backed Flipkart on Friday began mega cash payout to staff, estimated to be worth USD 700 million, following its separation from fintech firm PhonePe.

The board of directors of Flipkart had announced the complete separation from the PhonePe business by selling off its entire shareholding in December 2022.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

Accordingly, the board decided to pay USD 43.67 as compensation for each ESOP (vested options for eligible current and former stakeholders and unvested options only for eligible current stakeholders) as of the record date of December 23, 2022.

"Further to the communication made on April 21, 2023, regarding this payout, I am delighted to inform you that the much-awaited compensation will be made today, July 14, 2023," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in an internal e-mail, seen by PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

In response to an e-mail query by PTI, the company confirmed that the payout following the separation of PhonePe (announced in December 2022) has been made to employees.

Meanwhile, in the internal mail to staff, Flipkart CEO acknowledged "good work across the business" as he thanked all teams for their consistent and dedicated efforts.

"It is your commitment to purpose that continues to drive success for Flipkart," Krishnamurthy wrote.

Flipkart's top boss promised the staff that they will receive the details of individual payout by the following week.

"We have exciting times ahead and as we continue to grow across businesses, I look forward to your dedication and determination to bring about the future that we envision and scale new heights together," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)