New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the delegation of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and discussed the pension fund's investment plan for the country.

The delegation was led by CPPIB president and CEO John Graham.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

"During the interaction, the CPPIB delegation briefed Smt. @nsitharaman regarding their global engagement and outlook, the current details of engagement with India as well their plans for #investment going forward," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Graham appreciated the host of reforms undertaken by the government over the years to facilitate long-term private investment in India.

Also Read | What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here’s All You Need To Know.

During the meeting, the finance minister outlined various investment opportunities across sectors that CPPIB may like to consider during Amrit Kaal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)